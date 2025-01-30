Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These sweets have had a lot of hype on social media 🍬

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeze dried sweets have recently became a viral phenomenon on TikTok

Aldi is to become the first UK supermarket to stock Bebeto’s range

The Bebeto Freeze Crunchy sweets will cost £1.99 per 35g bag

After becoming a viral phenomenon on TikTok, Aldi has announced that it will be the first UK supermarket to stock Bebeto’s freeze dried sweets.

Videos of TikTok users trying freeze dried sweets have gained popularity in recent weeks, with many complimenting the snack for its flavour and texture. The topic of ‘freeze dried sweets’ has around 15,000 videos on TikTok, some of which have gained millions of views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sweets have gained popularity, many people across the UK have been desperate to get their hands on them.

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to stock TikTok viral sweets (Photo: Aldi) | Aldi

Discount supermarket Aldi will now become the first-ever UK supermarket to stock Freeze Crunchy Sweets, which are produced by UK confectionery company Bebeto.

The sweets, which are described as ‘crunchy yet chewy’, will be available in two flavours - Peach Rings and Watermelon Slices. The 35g bags will be priced at £1.99 per bag.

In order to make the sweets, the process involves freezing gummy sweets and removing the liquid inside of them, to allow them to double in size.

The Bebeto Freeze Dried Sweets will be available in Aldi as part of its Specialbuys range, while stocks last.

Have you tried Freeze Dried Sweets? Let us know in the comment section below 👇