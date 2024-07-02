McDonald's celebrates its 50th birthday with new menu items including return of fan favourites

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 10:55 BST

Popular fast food chain McDonald’s is celebrating it’s 50th birthday with some new menu additions, find out what they are below...

To celebrate it’s 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s has launched a birthday themed limited-edition menu.

Featuring new mains, new sides and new desserts, there is bound to be something for every taste bud.

Take a look at the eight new items below, including a description of what to expect:

McDonalds celebrates its birthday with a new menu

1. McDonalds' birthday

McDonalds celebrates its birthday with a new menu

This burger is made up of 100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, all in a delicious sourdough style sesame topped bun.

2. McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse

This burger is made up of 100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, all in a delicious sourdough style sesame topped bun.

This fan favourite re-joins the menu, featuring four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and that unbeatable, tasty Big Mac® sauce

3. Double Big Mac

This fan favourite re-joins the menu, featuring four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and that unbeatable, tasty Big Mac® sauce

The fan favourite but with extra bacon!

4. Double Big Mac Bacon

The fan favourite but with extra bacon!

