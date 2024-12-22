7 of the best places to book a last minute Christmas dinner

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Restaurants are offering a set Christmas Day menu 🎅🏻
  • Toby Carvery, Gaucho and PizzaExpress are among restaurants open on Christmas Day
  • Restaurants will be serving traditional roasts to alternative Christmas dinners
  • Most of the restaurants are offering a set festive menu

Christmas dinner is an absolute highlight of Christmas Day, with many Brits claiming it their favourite part of the big day.

It’s not just the delicious feast we look forward to, but the traditions such as Christmas crackers and donning our paper crowns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But for those of us designated as the Christmas dinner chef, it can be a little bit of a stressful time, ensuring the food is cooked to perfection and on time.

7 of the best places to book a last minute Christmas dinner (Photo: Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe)7 of the best places to book a last minute Christmas dinner (Photo: Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe)
7 of the best places to book a last minute Christmas dinner (Photo: Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe) | Svetlana Kolpakova - stock.adobe

To alleviate the stress and enjoy the day fully, many families may choose to visit a restaurant on Christmas Day instead.

While places book up very quickly, there are many chain restaurants which may still have space available to accommodate you and your loved ones on Christmas Day.

Here is a list of 7 of the best places to book a last minute Christmas dinner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby Carvery

A Toby roast is an absolute delight, so why not enjoy it on Christmas Day? Toby Carvery restaurants across the country are open on Christmas Day, offering an exciting festive menu to enjoy. You can book via the Toby Carvery website, where a deposit must be made in advance. However, if you can’t get booked, Toby Carvery are also offering takeaway options.

Greene King

Greene King is the operator of many pubs dotted all around the UK, and some of them will be remaining open on Christmas Day to serve up an incredible feast to diners. To find out if your local Greene King pub is open and available to book, head to the Greene King website.

Nicholson’s

Nicholson’s is another pub operator which has a historic collection of city centre pubs across the UK. The pub chain is offering a Christmas Day menu from £69. To book your local pub, please visit Nicholson's website.

PizzaExpress

If you’re after something a little less traditional, PizzaExpress is another restaurant available to book for Christmas Day. While the pizza restaurant will be serving up its classic pizzas and more, it has put a festive twist on the menu, offering dishes such as ‘Christmas Feast’ and ‘Dough Balls In Blankets’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beefeater

Beefeater restaurants across the UK will be taking bookings for Christmas Day., serving up traditional Christmas classics as part of its festive menu. To book, head to the Beefeater website to find your local.

Browns Brassiere & Bar

Browns Brassiere & Bar is offering a Christmas Day menu which includes traditional classics, as well as indulgent specials. The restaurant chain will also offer a Gluten-Free menu. To book, head to the Browns Brassiere & Bar website.

Gaucho

Argentine steak restaurant Gaucho is an ideal place for Christmas dinner if you’re looking for something a little bit fancy. Gaucho will be offering a decadent festive menu, combining traditional dishes with an Argentine twist.

Related topics:RestaurantChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice