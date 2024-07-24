1 . Reese Witherspoon - Whiskey in a Teacup

Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents. Most known for starring as Elle Woods in the chick-flick classic Legally Blonde, Witherspoon also launched her own production company Hello Sunshine in 2014. However, she also wrote her own cookbook in 2018, based on family traditions from her childhood in Louisiana. | Getty Images for Warner Bros.