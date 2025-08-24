10 tips for the perfect barbecue according to experts - including overnight prep and charcoal choices
- Many of us will be hosting a barbecue this summer
- BBC Good Food has shared 10 top tips
- Tips include; prepping the night before, adding plant-based options, sorting tools and more
A Bank Holiday during August could be the perfect time to host a barbecue, with many people off work for the day and (hopefully) plenty of sunshine.
But being the person actually cooking the barbecue food can actually be quite a challenge, with many factors to consider including how many people you are feeding, prepping the meat, cooking techniques, and more.
If you are planning on hosting a barbecue this Bank Holiday, or at any point during the remainder of summer, there are some tips and tricks you can follow to ensure it goes smoothly.
BBC’s Good Food has shared 10 top tips for hosting the perfect barbecue.
Sort your tools
There are certain barbecue tools you should have that will help with a barbecue. Those tools include; tongs, spatula, skewers, foil, plates, napkins and a sharp knife. Each tool has a different purpose and will be very useful when cooking your barbecue food.
Be realistic about how many you are feeding
To ensure there is enough food for all of your guests, it is always important to remember your party size when not only cooking the food but also buying the ingredients in advance. BBC Good Food also recommends having the right equipment and sized grill for the amount of people eating.
Prep the night before
To alleviate some of the stress of the day, preparing as much as you can the night before the barbecue is highly recommended.
Start the barbecue early
Just as important as prepping the night before, is starting the barbecue early. To make sure your guests aren’t hungrily waiting, you can start warming up the barbecue, which will mean the meat is prepared in time.
Organise your space
Tidy barbecue, tidy mind. If you have an organised space it will help you to cook the barbecue with ease, without the worry of where you put that spatula! You can also have a self-serve station for guests to find their plates and cutlery, and also add their own toppings.
Add plant-based options
To ensure everyone’s dietary requirements are catered for, it is worth checking with all of your guests. If you are unsure, it is always worth adding a few plant-based options to your menu.
Keep drinks chilled
While your mind may be solely focused on the food, it is also worth remembering the drinks. Especially due to the hot weather, it is important to keep drinks chilled to cool your guests down and keep them hydrated.
Choose your charcoal
There are different types of charcoal and each one can make for a different grilling experience. If you are serious about your barbecue cooking style, it is worth reading up on which charcoal to choose.
Test and rest your meat
For safety and quality purposes it is incredibly important to test your meat to ensure it is cooked thoroughly. You should also rest your meat to ensure the juices are redistributed.
Have a back-up plan
Finally, please ensure you have a back-up plan for your barbecue if the unpredictable British weather decides to change at the last minute.
