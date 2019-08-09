Fans get chance to meet X Factor boyband United Vibe at Thame Food Festival

Live music is set to return to the Thame Food Festival this year, with United Vibe of X Factor fame headlining on Sunday - and some lucky festival goers will have the chance to meet the band!

This year the festival is on Saturday 28 September and Sunday 29 September.

On Sunday afternoon, United Vibe, fresh from their experience of reaching the X Factor final, will be performing. And after their performance there will be an opportunity to meet and greet the band for 50 lucky ticket holders.

Tickets to meet and pose for selfies with Kieran Harrison 21, Blaise Duncan 17, Jon Guelas 19, Elliot Horne 19 and Jack Tidal 17 cost £25 and there were only about 10 left at the time of writing (11am 09/08/19) - so get clicking!

Tickets can be purchased here: https://thamefoodfestival.co.uk/tickets/



United Vibe, featuring our very own Thame local, Elliot Horne, will be sponsored by FestivAles. The group were brought together during the X Factor 2018 series, with Robbie Williams hand selecting the five boys to form a brand new UK boyband. They made it through to the live finals of series 15 after wowing pop legend Robbie at his home in L.A.

The dedicated live music stage will be hosted and presented by the First Thursday Music Club and Thame Town Music Festival and sponsored by Milk & More.

Through-out the weekend the Milk & More stage will host a variety of local and national musicians. They will also have an area at the festival where visitors can find out more about their passion for encouraging people to eat well and live sustainably. With plastic-free ranges to suit all diets they will be showcasing just some of the delights that can now be ordered and delivered for free, all before breakfast.

Lotte Duncan, Patron and Organiser of Thame Food Festival, said:

“This area last year was just wonderful. People just loved the opportunity to chill out and enjoy the live music, so we thought we would make it bigger and better this year. And what better than finishing with United Vibe!

"It’s going to be perfectly sandwiched between the FestivAles Pop Up Pub and Botanical Gin Garden, with an area of covered and uncovered seating surrounded by the delights of the Street Food Market. So, the ideal spot to stop, have a drink, tuck into some food, relax and enjoy the music.”