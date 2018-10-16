Last chance to have say on Stoke Mandeville Neighbourhood plan

The Stoke Mandeville Neighbourhood Plan Group (SMNPG) has been meeting with consultants and other parties to push the plan forward and is "making good progress".

Paul Walter from the SMNPG said: "However as we are working in an ever changing and challenging external environment it is very important that the views of local residents are revisited and can be taken into account.

"The Parish is being swamped with speculative applications from developers for any pieces of land that is available and with the likely delay of the VALP (Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan) - following the interim Inspectors’ report bringing up many areas that will need review - this trend is likely to continue."

To gather the information and views four public consultations events were held out across the Parish during the weekend of September 22 and 23.

The turn out for all venues was better than expected with a total of 127 visitors attending the events at Stoke Grange, Hawkslade, Stoke Mandeville Village and Stoke Leys.

The views gathered mainly centred around concern over the scale of the extra housing and how the local community facilities, roads and infrastructure would cope and could be improved and expanded.

There were also many views about public transport, schools and health facilities.

Green spaces, linking footpaths and cycle paths and connecting the new housing to Parish infrastructure was also discussed.

All views were recorded and will be reviewed and taken into account when putting together the final plan. For any Parishioners who could not attend there is still time to register your comments by using the feedback form on the Neighbourhood Plan website found at: www.smnp.org.uk

There is a cut-off date of 31 st October for the remaining online views so please make sure you submit them ASAP.

Paul added: "The plan will be pushed forward over the coming months and the first draft is expected to be available Spring 2019. It is an exciting time for the group and we would invite any Stoke Mandeville Parish resident to apply to join the steering group and to get involved.

"It is interesting work and will provide you with a detailed insight into the planning process in Aylesbury Vale. We hold Neighbourhood Plan meetings once a month in the Community Centre, Eskdale Road."