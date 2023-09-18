New series of The Masked Singer set to be recorded in Bovingdon and fans are invited for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV’s The Masked Singer is coming to Bovingdon - between Hemel and Aylesbury - and tickets are being given away for free.

Residents and fans of the reality singing show can join panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan to ask who’s behind the mask, at Bovingdon Airfield Studios, near Hemel Hempstead, this autumn.

The recordings take around four hours on the following dates:

Monday October 2 – 3.30pm

Tuesday October 10 – 3.30pm

Friday October 13 – 3.30pm

Sunday October 15 – 2.45pmHost Joel Dommett is returning for the brand-new series where panellists and guests can expect tougher clues, phenomenal performances, and jaw-dropping reveals.

The smash hit show has gripped the nation ever since it started life in 2020, hosting stars from Natalie Imbruglia and Joss Stone to Katherine Ryan and Sir Lenny Henry.

The show is suitable for ages eight and above. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.