In pictures: Aylesbury youngsters meet Santa at free Friars Square event

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed a meet and greet with Santa at Friars Square in Aylesbury this weekend (November 28).

Popping over from the North Pole, Santa shared festive stories with a young attentive audience.

Santa didn't head to Aylesbury's famous shopping centre alone, he was joined by squirrels, Mr and Mrs Nutkins who delivered plenty of Christmas hugs.

Celebrity reindeers, Prancer and Dancer, were also in town, showing off snazzy Christmas knitwear.

Activities available to children and families alike included: making snowmen, crackers, wreaths and baubles to take home.

More activities are planned for next Sunday December 5, when Santa returns with Inka the polar bear and her cubs.

Families are encouraged to join walkabouts planned around Friars Square, led by a cheeky roller skating reindeer and a chirpy Christmas robin.

More details are available on the Friars Square Facebook page and website.

You can relive the fun via our photo gallery below, the pictures were taken by Derek Pelling.

