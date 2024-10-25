Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School’s out but don’t panic as there are numerous free or low activities to keep children entertained over the half-term break.

Buckinghamshire's libraries, leisure centres and museums have a wide range of events taking place next week.

Libraries across the county will be hosting regular and extra activities including painting workshops, Duplo and Lego play sessions, arts & crafts and book clubs. Most are free but booking may be necessary. Find out more here.

Events include a performance of Island Movements on November 1– a short ballet that tells the story of Windrush and explores the impact of this generation’s experiences on their families, communities and society. The show, organised as part of Black History Month, takes place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at High Wycombe Library and will be followed by a Q&A with the dancers and creators.

If you are looking for something more physical then head to the leisure centres across Buckinghamshire for a wide variety of activities including:

> Swimming crash courses at Swan Pool in Buckingham. Crash courses are designed to enable children to quickly develop their confidence and ability in the water and are available for a range of swimming abilities, catering for complete beginners, up to children who can swim up to 25 metres.

> Swimming sessions that are be available throughout the half term holiday at Swan Pool & Leisure Centre in Buckingham, Aqua Vale in Aylesbury, and at Wycombe, Chalfont and Chilterns leisure centres.

> Adventure climbing at Wycombe Leisure Centre.

Leisure centres across Buckinghamshire have a wide variety of activities on offer including adventure playgrounds

> Soft play at Chesham Leisure Centre.

> Climbing and soft play at the Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham.

More information on half term activities at Buckinghamshire leisure centres can be found on the council's website.

Museums across the county offer a wide selection of interesting and varied exhibitions and activities including everything from spooky storytelling and craft workshops to creative writing classes.

You can also see what’s on at local theatres; check out the programmes at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury and The Swan in Wycombe. And if you fancy an outdoors activity there are Halloween Trails.

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “Our libraries, leisure centres, and museums provide a diverse array of enjoyable activities and events for children and families all year round. During school holidays, there’s an even greater selection, with most activities being affordable and some offered for free, which is fantastic for everyone. If you’re looking for fresh air and exercise, then I recommend visiting one of our country parks and award-winning green spaces.

“There are also lots of other activities and events taking place across the county during half term, including Halloween pumpkin picking. Visit Buckinghamshire Family Information Service website to find out what's on. You can search for events based on location, age group, and type of activity.”