The oldest sentence ever found (photo: Getty Images)

The message was written on a 3,700-year-old nit comb found in Tel Lachish, Israel, back in 2016. It was made from elephant ivory.

Written in the ancient language of Canaanite and means “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.”

Used to get nits out of hair, comes from the same period of time of the first alphabet. Inscription tells people what it should have been used for, and highlights that head lice aren’t just a common problem for kids in school today!

Professor Yosef Garfinkel, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said: “This is a landmark discovery in the history of the human ability to write.”

Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

British Citizen Youth Award

In October, I was honoured to receive a British Citizen Youth Award in recognition of my fundraising for

an amazing charity in Lancashire called Rainbow Hub.

I have severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy and they have helped me work with my disability and learn skills that I was never expected to achieve.

As a thank you and to help them support more young people like me, I have raised over £16,000 in the last few years by doing various challenges – I don’t let my disability stop me!

We had an exciting family day out travelling to the Palace of Westminster in London to receive my award, along with 25 other amazing young people.

The medal presentation was hosted by Kimberly Wyatt and I was given my medal by Dame Mary Perkins (both pictured). We were all made to feel very special.

After chatting with some of the other medallists and having our photos taken, we went for a lap of honour open-top bus tour to see some of London.

DIARY DATES

2022 FIFA World Cup

November 20 – December 18

One of the biggest sporting events in the world.

WOW!

Dogs have been banned from more than 70 playgrounds and playing fields in Liverpool, in a bid to tackle a city-wide dog poo problem!

