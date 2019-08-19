Dinton enjoys annual beer festival

The Seven Stars pub in Dinton hosted its fifth beer festival this weekend with over 200 people attending.

Organised by local beer lovers Dick O'Driscoll, Steve Merry and Dennis Dunn, the day is truly a community occasion with even the venue itself being owned by around 60 residents from the Dinton area, having bought it off the brewery in 2011 when it was threatened with closure.

Dick O'Driscoll, organiser of the Dinton Beer Festival

All profits from the event go to local projects, as explained by organiser Dick O'Driscoll, who said:

“It seemed like a good idea and a great way of raising money for the local community.”

The organisers like to keep the festival intimate, with a good mix of beer, pimms, cider as well as some live music for entertainment.

Mr O'Driscoll said:

Beer barrels at the Dinton Beer Festival

“It was very successful year – the best so far. We took in £2,355 – more than ever before,” adding, “we were very lucky with the weather as the festival was on Saturday and it rained Friday and Sunday!”

