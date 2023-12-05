Yappy Christmas! Blind Chinese rescue dog meets Santa at Aylesbury's Friars Square Shopping Centre

A blind dog who was saved from the horrors of the Chinese dog meat trade got the chance to meet Santa at Aylesbury’s Friars Square Shopping Centre this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Dan, who now lives in Wendover with new owner Steven Males and family is getting used to the life of a pampered pet, after travelling from a rescue shelter in Beijing last month.

Steven said: “We are so happy to be giving Dan Dan is his new start, Wendover is the perfect place for any dog, and he’s loving his new life of safety.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three year-old dog was rescued by the NoToDogMeat charity, and cared for at the organisation’s shelter in Beijing.

Dan Dan was saved from the dog meat trade - Animal News Agency

Because of an unwillingness to adopt in China, and size restrictions on dogs, many of the animals must start their new lives abroad.

Dan Dan follows in the footsteps of fellow Wendover resident Debbie Hairy, who was the first dog brought to the UK by the charity in the summer.

Debbie was adopted by Hayley and Peter Finch, and she and Dan Dan have already become firm friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steven added: “Thank you so much to NoToDogMeat and in particular shelter manager Anna Gan for rescuing Dan Dan and sending him to Wendover to have his new start. He is such a happy dog, and we are training him to use a bell to help him with his sight difficulties.

“When we saw the Santa grotto in Friars Square we couldn’t resist giving Dan Dan the opportunity to meet him. He’s going to have such a wonderful Christmas here with us and will be spoiled for the rest of his life.”