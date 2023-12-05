Yappy Christmas! Blind Chinese rescue dog meets Santa at Aylesbury's Friars Square Shopping Centre
Dan Dan, who now lives in Wendover with new owner Steven Males and family is getting used to the life of a pampered pet, after travelling from a rescue shelter in Beijing last month.
Steven said: “We are so happy to be giving Dan Dan is his new start, Wendover is the perfect place for any dog, and he’s loving his new life of safety.”
The three year-old dog was rescued by the NoToDogMeat charity, and cared for at the organisation’s shelter in Beijing.
Because of an unwillingness to adopt in China, and size restrictions on dogs, many of the animals must start their new lives abroad.
Dan Dan follows in the footsteps of fellow Wendover resident Debbie Hairy, who was the first dog brought to the UK by the charity in the summer.
Debbie was adopted by Hayley and Peter Finch, and she and Dan Dan have already become firm friends.
Steven added: “Thank you so much to NoToDogMeat and in particular shelter manager Anna Gan for rescuing Dan Dan and sending him to Wendover to have his new start. He is such a happy dog, and we are training him to use a bell to help him with his sight difficulties.
“When we saw the Santa grotto in Friars Square we couldn’t resist giving Dan Dan the opportunity to meet him. He’s going to have such a wonderful Christmas here with us and will be spoiled for the rest of his life.”
The NoToDogMeat charity was founded in 2009 by London lawyer Julia de Cadenet, who saw for herself the horrors of the dog and cat meat trade. The charity now operates two shelters in Beijing and Hebei which house around 750 dogs.