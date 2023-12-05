Treesy does it! Bucks Goat Centre branches out to offer locally sourced festive firs

The Bucks Goat Centre is branching out, and is set to open a special Christmas tree shop this festive season.

This is the first time that the goat centre has stocked the seasonal firs, and staff hope that visitors will enjoy a Christmassy visit to the Layby Farm attraction, and pick up their tree at the same time.

The responsibility of sourcing the perfect trees has fallen to staff member James McInerney, who visited a nearby plantation to learn more about his new job.

James said: "We had a lot of success with our Halloween pumpkin shop, so this year we want to offer a real festive treat for visitors. A visit to the goat centre and the chance to pick their perfect fir tree to decorate at home.

James at the Christmas tree plantation - Animal News Agency

"It was really interesting to visit the Christmas tree plantation, and I learned so much, including that small perches are placed above the trees while they grow so that the birds don't damage the trees. A lot of love and care is put into growing these very special local trees, and we can't wait to find them their perfect homes at the Goat Centre this Christmas."

Christmas trees went on sale at the Goat Centre on December 1, and anyone arriving to pick their tree will get free entry to the attraction to spend time with the animals.

Ruth Higgins, owner of Bucks Goat Centre, added: "Halloween was such a success but now we can't wait for Christmas! It's so exciting that we can offer visitors this new thing, and we have put a lot of time and effort into working with local suppliers and providing a really unique and fun service.

"With the HS2 works ongoing it has been a hard time for the Goat Centre, but events like this help us to increase footfall and really offer something special and importantly local to people as they gear up for Christmas."