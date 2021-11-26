Silverstone’s Festive Experience officially opened by Anthony Davidson in Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car

Silverstone’s Lap of Lights Christmas experience has been officially opened courtesy of Anthony Davidson in his World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team embraced the Christmas spirit and decorated the car in festive lights which caused quite a spectacle for fans which included NHS and emergency service employees and their families as well as staff from Silverstone, who were guests at the preview event.

Following the opening laps Anthony met Santa who, having given a cheery wave to the passing 2019 Formula 1 World Championship-winning Mercedes, took a short break from his busy schedule to get a closer peek at the F1 car as it came to a halt on Hamilton Straight.

Anthony Davidson met Santa after formerly opening the festive specactular in his World Championship winning Mercedes-AMG Petronas W10 Formula 1 car

Vvisitors also got to experience the Lap of Lights Ice Trak, the first ever skating rink to feature at the world famous motor racing circuit with many taking to the ice to enjoy the novelty of skating around the Formula 1 pit lane and garages. Attractions at the The Lodge featured axe throwing, curling, musical entertainment, children’s cinema and Santa letter corner.

Anthony said: “That was really exhilarating in the dark following the lights around the circuit although it was a bit scary at times. The team has really enjoyed getting into the Christmas spirit and putting on this very sparkling show for everyone who has joined us here this evening!."

Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle,added: “Anthony and Mercedes-AMG Petronas have put on a great show for us tonight and I could not think of a more fitting way to open Lap of Lights. I have had to reassure Father Christmas that the rest of our nights will be run at a more subdued pace as I think he got a bit of a shock this evening when he saw the stunning W10 approach his grotto at speed. After 11 months of planning it is great to see so many families here having fun and I look forward to welcoming many more over the festive period.”

Lap of Lights ticket prices start at £30 per car including all occupants. Ice Trak is from £8 for adults, £6 per child. Entry to the Lodge is free with a Lap of Lights ticket. The event runs through to January 3 (closed on 29, 30 November and 25 December). Full details and booking are available on the website

