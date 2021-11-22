Pictures: Huge crowds at big switch-on as Aylesbury lights up for Christmas

Huge crowds gathered in Aylesbury on Sunday as the town lit up for Christmas following the big lights switch-on and Santa parade.

Did you go along, or perhaps miss out? Well The Bucks Herald was there to capture the popular event on camera so you can relive it with our gallery of pictures.

Aylesbury's Christmas lights were officially switched on at the culmination of Santa’s Sunday Spectacular.

A host of famous characters from Fantastic Mr Fox to Beauty and the Beast were on hand to keep the crowds entertained.

The big switch-on took place next to the John Hampden statue in the town centre at around 4.30pm, after a day of entertainment in central Aylesbury.

Families turned out in large numbers and enjoyed a host of free activities organised by businesses and charities.

The parade kicked things off as it passed through Hale Leys loading bay, along the High Street and into Market Square.

There was live music as the parade lasted for around an hour as Santa toured the town in his open top sleigh.

Street food stalls kept the crowd fed and there was a small fun fair, go karts, character meet and greets, face painting, magic and arts and crafts.

Street performers warmed up the big crowd while over at Kingsbury there was free roller-skating activities, a snow globe set up by Hale Leys shopping centre and carol singers ushered in the big switch-on.

Take a look through our gallery for pictures from the event.

1. All the fun of the Santa parade and Christmas lights switch-on in Aylesbury. Photos: Derek Pelling for The Bucks Herald Photo Sales

2. All the fun of the Santa parade and Christmas lights switch-on in Aylesbury. Photos: Derek Pelling for The Bucks Herald Photo Sales

3. All the fun of the Santa parade and Christmas lights switch-on in Aylesbury. Photos: Derek Pelling for The Bucks Herald Photo Sales

4. All the fun of the Santa parade and Christmas lights switch-on in Aylesbury. Photos: Derek Pelling for The Bucks Herald Photo Sales