Picture gallery: Thousands turn out for Aylesbury Christmas lights switch-on and parade

Aylesbury kicks off the Christmas season in style

Thousands turned out for Aylesbury’s Christmas lights switch-on and parade on Sunday (November 20) and we were there to capture it on camera.

Aylesbury Town Council’s brand-new Christmas event attracted more than 6,000 residents.

Christmas on the Cobbles hosted an afternoon of festive family fun. Arts, crafts, entertainment, games, fun fair rides, illuminated light parade and Christmas light switch on were all enjoyed free of charge by thousands of residents.

This was the Town Council’s first time hosting Aylesbury’s largest Christmas event as well as being responsible for the town’s Christmas lights.

Spectacular LED drummers led the Illuminated Parade around Market Square with Father Christmas following in a light-up rickshaw. Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Panto star Andy Collins followed closely behind and then led the Light Switch On countdown outside Old County Hall to a sea of glowing residents.

The town’s lights have a new look from previous years and are made from using sustainable materials including LED and bio print designs.

A stunning projection with moving animations wowed the crowd as it lit up the Old County Hall.

Over 450 people participated in the Illuminated Parade including local families, dignitaries and community groups including Aylesbury Wombles, Queens Park Arts Centre and Aylesbury Theatretrain.

Residents were invited to be part of the Illuminated Parade after taking part in a lantern making workshop during the day in Friars Square Shopping Centre. More than 40 families created their own lanterns and were part of the procession.

Community groups, care homes and residents made 1,300 pom poms ahead of the day for the event’s Snowball Arena in Market Square which was enjoyed by everyone including the Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr Tim Dixon.

The Town Mayor said: “The Town Council is delighted our first Christmas on the Cobbles was a success. It was a pleasure to kickstart the beginning of the festive season officially for the first time in our town and host this fantastic free to attend event. I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you. Thank you for making the day what it was.

“A huge thank you also to those who took time to create pom poms for our Snowball Arena. We are overwhelmed by the support of those who may not have necessarily been able to make our event.”

The Town Council would like to thank Friars Square Shopping Centre, HSBC, Bucks Radio and Chiltern View Ice Rink for supporting this event. A thank you also to Buckinghamshire Council for their support and grant funding contribution towards the Christmas lights project.

Friars Square shopping centre hosted lots of fantastic festive walkabout entertainment as part of the town centre’s illuminated Christmas parade.

There were two Lost Elves on reindeer, roller skating illuminated presents and a very naughty Christmas Pudding.

They were joined by two beautiful stiltwalking Frost Fairies who lit up the occasion, and the wonderful light gliders who twirled around dancing with shoppers.

Andy Margieson, centre manager at Friars Square, said: “It was a fantastic turnout in Aylesbury for the town’s first illuminated Christmas parade. The event was a huge success.

“It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the festive entertainment in Friars Square and in the town centre too.”

Aylesbury Town Council’s Carolfest will take place in St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury on Sunday 11 December from 6pm. Find out more about the family-friendly event online.

