Officials attend Aylesbury's annual Christmas carol service

Well-known figures in Buckinghamshire attended Aylesbury’s official carol service

Yesterday (1 December), the Aylesbury mayor’s official carol service took place at St Mary’s Church.

Hundreds of residents attended, among them were council officials, members of local community groups, and leaders in the town’s schools.

Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Alan Sherwell, led a procession from the town hall to the church. Inside the grand building a service was conducted by Father Doug Zimmerman.

Carols were performed by St Mary’s Church Choir with soloist Libby Hough and Aylesbury Consort of Voices. Plus special performances from ALPS School Choir, including ‘The Holly and The Ivy’. Music was performed by the Aylesbury Concert Band.

Readings were completed by the mayor, plus Countess Howe Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Wing Commander Peter Seanor Station Commander RAF Halton, Bucks Council chair Councillor Mimi Harker and youth town councillors Councillor Jessica Yerby and Councillor Jasmine Reed, all attended.

After the service, mulled wine and mince pies were served by representatives from Aylesbury Town Council and volunteers from Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary Club. Wine drank after the service came from the Morrisons and Waitrose supermarkets in the town.

Members of local schools were represented in the singalong event. This week the council is hosting its annual singalong event which is open to the public.

On Sunday (8 December), Aylesbury Town Council will host Carolfest, a free event ran every year giving residents their chance to sing along to Christmas favourites.

Located in Aylesbury’s Old Town at St Mary’s Church, it is a free event and a carol list has been provided online.