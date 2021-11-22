Join the festive fun with Santa's storytelling sessions at Friars Square in Aylesbury
Chance for youngsters to meet their favourite Xmas characters including reindeer Prancer and Dancer and Inka the polar bear
Santa will be hosting two Storytelling Sundays events at Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury in the run up to Christmas.
There will also be walk-in Christmas craft workshops with a host of festive activities on offer including making snowmen, crackers, wreaths, baubles and more.
The first of the sessions is Sunday, November 28, when youngsters can meet the Christmas Nutkins, two charming giant squirrels who are nuts about the festive season. The friendly red squirrels will be joined by The celebrity reindeer Prancer and Dancer who will strut their stuff on their bouncy stilts.
And on December 5 Inka the polar bear will join Santa and his festive friends when the cuddly life-sized polar bear and her cubs will be making three appearances at the free event.
There will also be walkabouts around the shopping centre from a cheeky roller skating reindeer and a chirpy Christmas robin who will be joined by the Snow Princesses.
For details of how to book a Santa’s storytelling session will be on the Friars Square Facebook page. facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com
The events are free and take place between 12pm and 4pm. More details at facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com