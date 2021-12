The Tring Yarn Bomb group have been decorating the town centre with festive cheer.

Every December, the Tring Yarn Bomb group set out to decorate the town and then sell the items for various local charities.

The installation in Tring will consist of many yarn items including a very special post box topper, a large igloo, Santa’s workshop and a new giant snowman called 'Lumpy'.

Make your way down to the Tring town square outside the church to enjoy the wonderful festive display.

1. Very creative igloo

2. A sloth and a panda on the bollards

3. Snoopy inspired postbox topper

4. Santa's workshop