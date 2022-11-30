Join Festive Fashion Day on December 15 to raise money to help people affected by lymphoma (photo: Adobe)

From tinsel-trimmed tees to sparkle-spun shirts, no attire is too glitzy, kitschy or glam at this time of year.

But, if you’re feeling coy about flaunting your bauble earrings and are in need of an excuse to up the glitter, Lymphoma Action has come to your rescue.

Advertisement

The charity is asking folk to make a difference this winter and show their support for people affected by lymphoma, which is the most common cancer in teenagers and young adults.

People can support Lymphoma Action in various ways this Christmas

And raising funds couldn’t be easier with its Festive Fashion Day on Thursday December 15.

It’s time to dust the cobwebs off that Christmas pudding tie your auntie bought you back in the nineties and wear it with pride for a good cause.

Advertisement

Whether at home, work or school people are being urged to get their friends, family and colleagues to join in the fun by donning their favourite Christmassy gear.

People can take part individually or as part of a group.

Advertisement

And what better excuse to wear anything from a jolly jumper to a festive frock?

The Festive Fashion Day is one of two events in December to raise money to support Lymphoma Action’s work.

Advertisement

The charity’s new Elf Run is a fantastic way for children and schools to join in with the effort to boost funds.

Children (and big kids!) can all get involved and will receive an elf hat to get into the spirit.

Advertisement

Taking part is simple as you can set the time, date, distance and venue, running, walking or even wheeling your Elf Run.

Register online when, where and how many elves are taking part and you will be sent everything you need.

Advertisement

Founded by patients in 1986, Lymphoma Action is the UK’s only charity dedicated to lymphoma.

Its services include a Freephone helpline, buddy service, medical information, conferences for those affected by lymphoma, and education and training for healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

For those looking for a more subtle way to support Lymphoma Action over the festive period, there are some gentler options.

Christmas cards are now available to buy, featuring various designs.

Advertisement

And shoppers can also purchase gift wrap, labels, ribbons and advent calendars.

The charity is also asking people to light a virtual star for a loved one through its website to help shine a light on the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

Advertisement

The charity says Lymphoma Action Christmas Appeal is “your chance to give the gift of hope, reassurance and empowerment to those affected by lymphoma”.

By supporting the charity with a gift this Christmas, whether it’s a one-off donation or a regular direct debit, people can help to provide information and support to anyone affected by lymphoma in 2023 and beyond.

Advertisement

Every year, more than 19,500 new cases of lymphoma are identified in the UK alone.

Around 125,000 people are currently living with lymphoma. Symptoms include a lump in the neck, armpit or groin, feeling worn-out for no reason, unexplained weight loss, excessive sweating at night or constant itching for no reason.

Advertisement

If you are concerned you are experiencing any of these symptoms visit your GP.