A former star of the ever-popular soap, Eastenders, has been added to the cast for Aylesbury’s 2025 pantomime.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre confirmed this morning that Nigel Harman has been added to the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Also an Olivier award winner, Harman is taking on the role of Fleshcreep at the pantomime which runs from December 5 until January 4 at the Aylesbury venue.

Previously it was confirmed that Aylesbury pantomime mainstay Andy Collins would be a part of the 2025 cast.

Harman said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing the gloriously ghastly Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk this Christmas in Aylesbury! I can’t wait to cause chaos alongside Aylesbury’s favourite, Andy Collins – it’s going to be a giant adventure packed with magic, mischief and festive fun for the whole family. Don’t wait – swap your magic beans for tickets now!”

He bagged his Olivier award for best supporting actor in a musical back in 2012 for his villainous turn as Lord Farquaad in the first West End production of Shrek the Musical.

Harman is perhaps best known for his roles in always-popular mainstream television dramas. He played Dr Max Cristie in Casualty, he appeared in four episodes of Downton Abbey, and appeared in Sky and BBC dramas Mount Pleasant and We Hunt Together. During his 300-plus episode run on EastEnders, Harman was named most popular newcomer at the National Television Awards.

Martin Dodd of UK Productions, which is overseeing the Christmas shows, added: “We’re absolutely full of beans to have the Olivier Award-winning Nigel Harman making his panto debut in Aylesbury this Christmas. As the villainous Fleshcreep, we know he’ll be delightfully dreadful! Alongside the brilliant Andy Collins, we can promise that Jack and the Beanstalk will be a high-energy, joke-packed and utterly spectacular festive experience for all ages.”

Nigel Harman is an Olivier winning performer. Photo by Ruth Crafer

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is promising stunning sets and costumes and spectacular 3D special effects during this year’s productions.

The upcoming production of Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of a punch-packing princess, a feisty fairy, a silly sibling, a witty widow, a slippery servant... and a cow with some beef.

Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.