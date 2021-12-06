Don't miss the Aylesbury Rotary Club Santa Float on its two-week tour of the town
Catch a glimpse of Santa and his elves who will be collecting for local charities
Christmas arrived early yesterday (5/12) with the launch of the 2021 Aylesury Rotary Club Carol Float.
It set off from Elm Farm shops and will be will touring the town most evenings throughout Christmas bringing seasonal music and cheery waves to the streets of Aylesbury. Look out for him and follow Santa's journeys on the rotary club live tracker on its website
Catch Santa and his elves as the float stops off in the following areas:
> Mon 6 December 6-8pm, Southcourt Church of Good Shepherd car park
> Tues 7 December 6-8pm, Haydon Hill Deveraux Place
> Thurs 9 December 6-8pm ,Stoke Road Rivets Sports Club
> Fri 10 December 6-8pm,Watermead South Car park by shops
> Sat 11 December 10am-4pm, High Street Static Float
> Sat 11 December 5-7pm, Hawkslade Mandeville School entrance
> Sun 12 December 5-7pm, Weedon Road Horse and Jockey
> Mon 13th December 6-8pm The Coppice Archer Drive
> Tues 14 Dec 6-8pm, Kingsbrook Kingsbrook Community Centre
> Weds 15 Dec 6-8pm, Quarrendon Meadowcroft Community Centre
> Thurs 16 Dec 6-8pm, Elmhurst Dairy Maid
> Fri 17 Dec 6-8pm M,andeville Estate Winterton Drive
> Sat 18 Dec 10am-4pm, High Street Static Float
> Sat 18 Dec 5-7pm, Wing Village Redwood Drive /Close.
To donate to the Aylesbury local charities this Christmas text DUCK plus your donation amount to 70460. Text DUCK2 to 70460 to donate £2, or DUCK10 to donate £10 and your text will cost your donation amount plus one standard message. Alternatively donate on at