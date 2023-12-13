Clucking around the Christmas tree! Rescue chickens abandoned in cardboard box make home in festive fir sales

These adorable chickens really are clucking around the Christmas tree, providing some animal action alongside festive fir sales at a Stoke Mandeville animal attraction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time this year the Bucks Goat Centre, in Layby Farm is selling locally grown Christmas trees, with all the money raised going towards keeping the animals healthy and well cared for.

The centre has seen a drop in footfall due to the nearby HS2 works, which has closed roads around the goat centre, so staff are finding creative ways to keep entry costs low, but also ensuring the longevity of the legendary day out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the farm's residents are a huge part of that, with chickens Molly and Myrtle happy to pose to promote the new venture, after deciding to make their roost in seasonal style.

Molly and Myrtle are living their best lives - Animal News Agency

Ruth Higgins, who runs Bucks Goat Centre, said: "It has been a hard year for us, as HS2 is right on our doorstep and the works have been very disruptive. But we are determined to keep our entry costs low, and it has been fun coming up with creative ways to offer something different.

"This is the first year that we have sold Christmas trees and people seem to be loving it so far, everyone who buys a tree gets free entry to the centre too, so it's a whole day out, rather than just going to a shop."

Molly and Myrtle had an unusual start, after being dumped in a cardboard box in the gift shop in 2022. The pair were taken in by Bucks Goat Centre staff and their cheeky characters now shine through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruth added: "We couldn't have turned Molly and Myrtle away, and they absolutely love their life here with us. This is their second Christmas here and they wander around the farm like they own the place. For animals that have had such a tricky start in life it's amazing to see them blossom."