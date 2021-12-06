Christmas comes early with Santa’s Sundays at Friars Square in Aylesbury

Shoppers in Aylesbury enjoyed a festive meeting with a giant polar bear at Friar’s Square yesterday (5/12) at the second of its Seasonal Sunday events in the run-up to Christmas.

Polar bear Inka Svalbard and her friend Sammi delighted young and old alike as they featured in the fun and free entertainment.

The cuddlyl life-sized bear and her cubs did three walkabouts at the event with youngsters enchanted by the charming bears.

There was also performances from a cheeky roller skating Reindeer and a chirpy Christmas Robin along with walkabouts from glamorous stilt walking Christmas tree fairies.

Children were able to get really creative at a free festive craft workshop making snowmen, Santas, Christmas trees and robins to take home.

Santa also hosted story telling sessions on the day, entertaining children with his tales of his Christmas adventures. For more details search Friars Square Shopping Centre on Facebook or visit the website.

