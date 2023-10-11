Supporting a vibrant community providing a meaningful life for adults with learning disabilities, Camphill MK is organising a festive Christmas Jumper Fundraiser on Saturday, 2nd December.

The festive run/shuffle/walk aims to raise vital funds for Camphill MK. The charity invites the community to dig out their finest Christmas jumpers and sign up for the fun, family-friendly 1-mile or slightly longer 5K route.

Both routes start and finish at Camphill MK, in Willen Park. The entry fee includes access to their secure bag drop and a specially handmade ceramic medal. Each medal will be handmade by their residents in their ceramic workshop. Camphill MK will also offer refreshments made in their onsite vegetarian Cafe, including warm drinks, soft drinks, and mince pies, which are available to purchase at the finish.

Entry prices:

Christmas Jumper Jaunt at Camphill MK

£10.00 – 1 Mile – includes a handmade medal.

£20.00 – 1 Mile Group (max 2 adults + 2 children U15s) – includes handmade medal.

£15.00 – 5K – includes handmade medal and a warm drink & mince pie at the finish.

All funds raised will go back into the vibrant charitable community that supports adults with learning disabilities and those who support them.

Schools and organisations can also hold their own Jumper Jaunt to raise money for Camphill MK. To get involved, simply pick a date, tell your group to wear their Christmas jumpers on that date and take part in either a 1-mile or 5-km ‘jaunt’.

They won’t have to pay an entry fee to take part, but participants will be asked to either make a donation per person or raise funds through sponsorship.

On the day - Saturday, 2nd December:

Registration: 09:15 am

Races start: 10:30 am

For more information, visit their website - https://camphillmk.co.uk/news-events/christmas-jumper/.