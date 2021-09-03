A rare Lotus Esprit Series 1 restored for the hit TV show Salvage Hunters Classic Cars has gone up for auction, with an added bonus for the car’s next owner.

The 1976 car is set to feature in the upcoming season of the show, and the winning bidder in the current auction will have the opportunity to appear on the show to collect their new classic car.

The car is one of only 15 right-hand-drive examples finished in Colorado Orange and was restored by a team of experts under the watchful eye of presenting duo Paul Cowland and Drew Pritchard.

The pair obtained the car as a “box of bits” from Lotus enthusiast Matthew Oxley who also helped with its mechanical overhaul, reubilding the gearbox for the team.

Despite resembling the contents of the spare parts shop, the car’s body proved to be in excellent condition and after a full respray in its original colour the team added to the factory-fresh feel with the original-specification Esprit decals along, Lotus badges and plaques. They even created reproductions of the number plates in the original style at the time of construction.

The interior was also retrimmed to factory specification in the famous eye-catching green and red tartan by Steve Fulcher of Fulcher Coach trimmers.

With the bodywork and interior taken care of, the car also underwent a significant mechanical overhaul, with the engine and gearbox refreshed to make sure it was road-ready for its new owner.

The car is being auctioned via online platform Car & Classic, with the sale running from Friday 3 September until Friday 10 September. Earlier this year, the show’s producers used the platform to sell a stunning Citroen DS 21 restored on the show.

Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car & Classic said: “We rarely see such beautifully restored vehicles to their original specification. This is perhaps one of – if not, the finest examples of the Lotus Esprit Series 1 available to purchase.

“The time, effort and money that has gone into this vehicle restoration is truly incredible, so much so that it could be part of a museum exhibition.