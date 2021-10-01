Relive the 2021 Kop Hill Climb Festival via our photo gallery

Tens of thousands turned out for the 2021 Kop Hill Climb Festival in Long Crendon, an event two years in the making.

After last year's event was called off, due to pandemic-enforced restrictions over 15,000 punters turned out to see classic cars, bikes and much more.

In grand tradition, over 500 vintage cars and bikes climbed up the hill last weekend (September 25-26), thousands watched a convention which deputised 11 years ago.

Since its revival back in 2009, the event has raised over £750,000 for local charities.

One highlight from the family event was the cavalcade celebration of the Jaguar E type’s 60th Anniversary.

Among the thousands of attendees was Buckingham MP Greg Smith, he said: "It was wonderful to see so many people there enjoying motorsport, classic cars, all the stalls and festivities - all for Heart of Bucks charity.

"In particular, I enjoyed volunteering for a couple of hours alongside Risborough's ward Councillor Matthew Walsh, Princes Risborough Town Council Mayor Andy Ball and some wonderful young volunteers from Princes Risborough School Interact Club (young Rotary) selling event programmes for charity.

"An absolute privilege to have been taken up the hill as a passenger in the flag car - a Berliet Curtiss racer from 1907. An experience not to be forgotten! I loved every minute of the Kop Hill Climb."

You can relive the event and see some of the best vehicles on show via our photo gallery below, photos were taken by Derek Pelling.

1. Kop Hill Climb 2021 Photo Sales

2. Golden oldie A classic in mint condition. Photo Sales

3. Tonnes of classic cars There were hundreds vehicles on show Photo Sales

4. Teaming up This pair appear to be enjoying their ride Photo Sales