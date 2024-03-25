Osprey Charging Network launches new rapid EV charging site at Starbucks in Bletchley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One 150kW and one 60kW rapid charge point have been installed across 3 parking bays and can add 100 miles of range in just 15 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated at Starbucks the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst enjoying a coffee and a bite to eat.

Easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, Osprey Chargers accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Furthermore, Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming. All of this has contributed to Osprey’s ranking by Zap-Map as a ‘Driver Recommended Network’ for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being named ‘Best EV Charging Network’ at the Transport and Energy Awards.

Osprey Charging is dedicated to delivering super-fast, simple and convenient charging to all EV drivers, and the new Buckinghamshire site is a crucial part of Osprey’s roll-out of public charging infrastructure in key locations across the UK. With over 1,000 operational chargers live and available to use, Osprey’s award-winning network is leading the way with a reliability rate of 99 per cent and speed of growth, as the network expanded by 150 per cent in 2023.

Osprey Charging opens new EV charging site in Bletchley

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The roll-out of EV charging facilities is quickly gathering pace and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for all drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points available to use across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and made to the latest and highest standards. The new charging site in Bletchley will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Buckinghamshire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. As such, this installation will encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Starbucks UK, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.

