Lexus LBX review: Lexus brings its premium values to the crossover club

The new LBX is aimed at bringing younger buyers to the brand | Lexus

Gareth Butterfield spends a week in Lexus’s new compact crossover

This is the new LBX. It's Lexus's base model. The entry level. And, yes, that is a bit like saying the Oyster Perpetual is the cheapest Rolex watch.

Because Lexus is still very much a premium brand, and the LBX is pitched as a premium car in a small package. We'll gloss over the fact it's based on a Toyota Yaris Cross. Pretend I didn't mention that.

Because, inside at least, it's nothing like a Yaris.

The cabin features high-quality materials, at least in the front, and a typical Lexus feel | Lexus

The quality of the fabrics, leathers, and plastics in the interior is, well... Just like a Lexus.

There's a remotely sporty feel to it, as it happens, with a stubby gear selector, Alcantara bits on the top models and a deliciously contoured steering wheel.

The central display isn't vast, but it's a decent size, (it's larger in high-spec versions) and its functionality is a world apart from previous Lexus tech. Joyfully, there are plenty of physical buttons, too.

The self-charging hybrid setup offers great fuel economy | Lexus

Overall, the cabin is lovely. It's a bit pokey in the back, but the boot has plenty of space with 402 litres. That's compromised a bit if you opt for the premium sound system, or even further if you choose the AWD version, but it's big enough for a small family.

Refreshingly, there's no hint that the hybrid drivetrain has impacted on the space. And that drivetrain is centred around a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine linked up to a battery that self-charges. The system generates 134bhp overall, which isn't earth-shattering, especially through a CVT gearbox. Although it's worth pointing out it's one of the best CVT gearboxes I've used.

The pay-off, of course, is the fuel economy. Achieving 50mpg on a run is a doddle, and even around town I'm staggered at how slowly the fuel is sipped away. The battery is tiny, but it really does do a decent job of taking the strain off the engine.

This being a Lexus, there's plenty of standard kit on offer, along with a full suite of safety tech. And it feels safe to drive, too. It's hardly an involving, sporty experience, but do you really want that from your hybrid crossover?

Boot space is decent, but the rear seats feel a little poky | Lexus

Overall it's a lovely car to be in. The Lexus feel is very evident, and that's an achievement given its humble roots.

I do wish, however, Lexus could tone down the intrusions from some of the safety warnings, or at least add shortcuts for turning them off.

I also will never forgive Lexus for designing what is quite frankly the most complicated set of steering wheel controls I've ever used. The buttons are designed to perform multiple functions, and you have to study a display to figure out what function it is you're changing. Selecting and altering the adaptive cruise control, for example, is incredibly convoluted.

It takes far too long for this to become second nature and I'm convinced there's a much easier way. Such a shame.

Using the steering wheel controls to cycle through settings is an annoyingly complex affair | Lexus

I also don't think the LBX looks all that attractive. From the front it looks a bit dumpy, from the rear it doesn't look quite premium enough and, from the side, it looks like any other crossover.

But the LBX is meant to be a breakthrough. Its name literally stands for "Lexus Breakthrough Crossover". It's an attempt at luring younger, more trend-conscious buyers into a brand that some feel otherwise smacks of Bakelite and blue rinse.

Has Lexus pulled it off? I think so. It's far from "cool", but with prices starting at around £30,000 and the promise of Lexus's legendary reliability and build quality, it could be enough to draw people away from their Minis and Jeeps.

More than anything, though, it's just really nice to see a genuinely premium offering in the crossover sector.

I'm in my mid-40s, so admittedly I'm probably the wrong person to make the call, but I feel drawn to it. And I think plenty of others will, too.