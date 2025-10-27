Watch Callum Ryan’s video review of his stay at a Wetherspoons hotel in Buckinghamshire - one of the cheapest Wetherspoons hotels in the country.

A tourist stayed in a Wetherspoon hotel for £70 a night and said it was better than most chain hotels.

Callum Ryan, 24, stayed in The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard, Buckinghamshire, for one night on September 11 2025.

Admittedly, Callum said he didn't have high expectations but was "pleasantly surprised" by what he found. He said that the hotel was better than most chains as it had "boutique-style rooms".

During his stay, Callum treated himself to a curry in the evening and breakfast the following morning - and said he would stay at other Wetherspoon hotels in the future.

A room at Wetherspoons' The Swan Hotel, Leighton Buzzard, Buckinghamshire. | Callum Ryan / SWNS

Calum, a content creator, from Wandsworth, London, said: "I was really surprised by it, I was expecting it to be small and run down. I didn't have high expectations, you get what you pay for with Wetherspoons, and it usually is budget-friendly. The room itself was something you would stay in while at a boutique hotel. It wasn't like a chain hotel where there is a bed and a wall."

Callum said from the outside the Wetherspoon hotel looked "fancy" and that, once he got through the door, he was "pleasantly surprised" by what he found.

He said: "If it didn't say Wetherspoons on the front of it, you would think it is a really fancy hotel. I was surprised by the room, it had a boutique hotel style feel to it - which I was not expecting."

After checking out his room, Callum headed downstairs to the pub where he treated himself to a chicken curry and a soft drink for £10.14. The following morning, he got beans on toast with a hash brown.

Summing up his hotel stay, Callum said that for the convenience and price, he would stay again.

He said: "The hotel itself was clean, convenient, and it was cheap. In the future, I will 100% be looking at Wetherspoons hotels as a place to stay."