Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:57 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hairdresser-approved and absolutely beautiful – ghd’s new Futurescape collection features bestselling hair tools in pearlescent pastels

Girls, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your hair tools, now’s the time to do it. As a hairdresser with over 15 years of experience, I always recommend ghd – it’s my go-to brand for reliable, salon-quality styling. And right now, they’ve just launched their most beautiful collection yet.

The new limited edition Futurescape range features all of ghd’s bestselling tools, reimagined in dreamy pearlescent shades and holographic details. Think Galactic Lilac, Transcendent Pink and Mystic Aqua – perfect springtime pastels with a magical twist. These limited edition designs add a fresh, eye-catching update to the brand’s high-performance classics.

The collection is inspired by an ethereal colour palette and features the ghd Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 hair dryer brush, ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler, ghd Chronos hair straightener, ghd Helios™ professional hair dryer, and the ghd Gold® hair straightener all in stunning, limited edition otherworldly shades and matching bags.

ghd Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 hair dryer brush £389

  • Wet to blow dried
  • No heat damage
  • For easy and smooth blow dries
  • Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler £389

  • No heat damage
  • Includes a luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Chronos hair straightener £299

  • 3x faster styling
  • One stroke high-definition results that last 24hrs
  • Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Helios™ professional hair dryer £189

  • Lightweight professional hairdryer with aeroprecis technology
  • Ultimate styling control
  • 30% more shine
  • Includes luxury dust bag

ghd Gold® hair straightener £199

  • 65% more shine
  • Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

If these are slightly out of your price range but still want the pastel hair tools then Amazon has a great selection of affordable hair tools. The High Speed Brushless Motor Ionic Hairdryer £58.79 with portable Blow Dryer with 360° Rotating Magnetic Nozzle & LED Display is available in dark and light shades of purple. As well as the pastel pink Dekuri Hair Straightener Wide Plate Flat Iron £139.

