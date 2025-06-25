Beaconsfield woman breaking boundaries with an ageless approach to style

Karen Dean, founder of ‘Wink to the Wardrobe’, an online shopping experience that also offers unique tailored and accessible personal styling, is part of a growing movement of midlife women who are coming into their own.

Pursuing their own ventures with more confidence and vitality than ever before, this is an Instagram sisterhood that embraces positive ageing, trailblazed by the likes of Trinny Woodall, Mariella Frostrup, Liz Earle and Davinia McCall.

Karen believes unwaveringly in making every single day count and going after the dream, whatever your age. “I feel this is our moment. Women today are more comfortable in their skin, they know what they want and feel empowered to take ownership to go for it. It really is about attitude over age. We talk of it as pro age, but I like to think of it as no age!” says Karen.

After a career working in fashion magazines and with an empty nest on the horizon, Karen – who embodies her philosophy and looks (and lives) more like 40 than her 60 years – launched @winktothewardrobe at the age of 55 to share her styling tips and create a community. Then at 59, decided it was the right time to launch Wink to the Wardrobe, an online boutique with a difference, offering individual styling advice alongside her boutique collection.

Karen believes in empowering women by helping them to feel confident in themselves and their choices. Together with Karen’s passion for styling, Wink to the Wardrobe offers customers a first of its kind personalised wrap-around style experience, bringing together boutique shopping and preloved pieces with accessible personal styling services.

Wink to the Wardrobe offers a carefully curated collection of great quality, well priced, stylish pieces, all hand selected by Karen from exciting labels and independent designers. She always looks to maximise each piece, working it alongside other items in the collection as well as catering for different style personalities and body types.

This includes a mini personal styling session available with each purchase, advising how to incorporate any new pieces into the customer’s existing wardrobe, giving styling options and direction tailored for them.

“I truly believe we can go after our dreams at any stage in life. Age really is just a number! Midlife can be a transformational time, and I love nothing more than helping women feel confident in their style choices. I look forward to helping them on that journey.” Karen.