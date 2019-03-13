Aylesbury students enjoy rock challenge success with 'Escape from Alcatraz' piece

A team of students from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury took home various accolades at the regional final of Rock Challenge last night (Tuesday).

Held at the Wycombe Swan Theatre, the event saw the Floyd compete against five other school teams from Bucks and Oxfordshire.

The Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School's 'Escape from Alcatraz' Rock Challenge piece

The Floyd's piece was entitled 'Escape from Alcatraz' and won the rock challenge award for achievement in drug awareness and the rock challenge award for school community support.

The Floyd also won Showcasing Premier Awards for the choreography, performance skill, stage use, concept, soundtrack, set design and function, visual enhancement, entertainment and lighting associated with their performance.

'Escape from Alcatraz' told the story of how a group of prisoners escaped from an infamous San Francisco jail in 1962.