Aylesbury's Waterside Festival returns in September

The much-loved Waterside Festival will be returning on Saturday 14 September.

Last year’s event proved to be another enjoyable occasion bringing communities together - and this year it’s looking to be bigger and better than ever!

Hosted around the beautiful town centre’s Waterside canal basin, the festival will once again celebrate the canal’s rich, 200 year heritage, coming together with its new and exciting developments.

With many of the favourites from last year's festival returning for this year, plus a whole host of new and exciting activities too, Waterside Festival 2019 brings a beautiful floating market, a delicious food court, outstanding musical and dance performances, waterside wildlife themed arts & crafts, a host of childhood games such as the nostalgic merry-go-round, swing boats and many more.

As well as the return of the popular free canoeing, kayaking and paddle-boarding sessions on the canal, this year festival-goers will also be able to hire a bike and take to the cycle paths to explore the beautiful Tring Reservoir.

Commenting on last year’s festival, Lee Duffy, General Manager of Aylesbury Waterside Theatre said:

"The Waterside Festival brought our surroundings to life! So many stalls and canal boats, such talent on the stage line-up and an all-round incredible atmosphere. The event was bustling with plenty to do, see and buy. A great day out."

This year, Waterside Festival is grateful for Aylesbury Garden Town’s sponsorship and will be doing its bit to champion, celebrate and contribute to Aylesbury’s Garden Town status.

This will include encouraging festival-goers to travel by bike to the event and take advantage of the free cycle parking, as well as delivering a ‘green’ food court discouraging the use of plastic and non-recyclable materials.

Diana Fawcett, Aylesbury Town Centre and Regeneration Manager commented:

"Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership are delighted to be working yet again with a variety of amazing partners to bring back a bigger and better canal festival for 2019. Building on the inaugural success of 2018, we have the return of a bigger floating narrow boat market, free activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, fishing and so much more!

“We welcome to the team OMG Streetfood who are sourcing an array of delicious street food traders to delight your taste buds. Special thanks go to the William Harding Trust and Aylesbury Garden Town who have enabled this event to happen by sponsoring it.”

Waterside Festival is a non-profit community event sponsored by Aylesbury Garden Town and coordinated by Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership. For more information on Waterside Festival please visit: www.watersidefestival.org