Aylesbury retirees party at retirement lodge

Retirees from Aylesbury enjoyed a special Summer Garden Party at Churchill Retirement Living’s Oscar Lodge last Friday.

Retirees from Aylesbury enjoyed a special Summer Garden Party at Churchill Retirement Living’s Oscar Lodge last Friday.

Visitors were treated to a live music performance in the landscaped gardens, a glass of Pimm’s, traditional ice cream and a range of summer-themed refreshments.

Churchill’s Regional Managing Director Jason Colmer said:

“Our Summer Garden Party was the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment. Visitors enjoyed a host of treats and great entertainment, as well as the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team, seeing for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”

Oscar Lodge is located on Cambridge Street near the heart of town. Each apartment has been designed exclusively for those in their retirement years and has a number of safety and security features, such as a 24-hour emergency call line and a video entry system.

There is also a communal lounge where residents can enjoy a catch up with like-minded neighbours and a regular programme of social events.

For further information, call 01296 768 902 or visit churchillretirement.co.uk