Aylesbury Concert Band to perform tunes from the world of TV and film

A free concert celebrating the musical scores from the worlds of television and film takes place in Aylesbury in March.

The concert is being hosted by the Aylesbury town mayor Mark Willis and will feature the Aylesbury Concert Band - in their 25th anniversary year - performing popular and classic tunes from the worlds of television and screen.

Among the popular tunes featured will be themes from fantasy series Game of Thrones, family film Mary Poppins and 1980s BBC TV series The Victorian Kitchen Gardens.

This free event takes place on Saturday March 9 at St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm.

A collection will be taken on arrival for the mayor’s charity Carers Bucks and the Aylesbury Concert Band.

Refreshments are available to purchase on the day from the newly opened South Porch Café at St Mary’s Church.