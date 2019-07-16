Alice in Wonderland enthralls adults and children alike at Claydon Estate

Over 300 adults and children enjoyed an energetic and colourful performance of Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic fantasy tale 'Alice in Wonderland' at Claydon Estate on Saturday.

The event was in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and performed by Immersion Theatre, which puts on outdoor theatre at National Trust properties all over the country.

Alice in Wonderland at Claydon Estate featuring Alice and The Mad Hatter

Telling the story of a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by strange creatures, an underlying theme of logical reasoning has ensured it is popular with adults as well as children.

Mum of two Nicki Probets from Buckingham said:

“A fantastic afternoon watching Alice in Wonderland by Immersion Theatre Company at Claydon Estate in support of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. If you get a chance to see this theatre company in action - go! The kids and I loved it. Great fun for all the family!”

The Charity estimates the event raised around £3,000 for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

Alice in Wonderland at Claydon Estate featuring Alice with the water pistols

Lee Lloyd from the charity, who attended the event with his two children George, aged six and Florence aged 2 said:

“We had a wonderful time. The cast were amazing and when they came out with the water pistols the children loved it. By the end they were all singing, dancing and waving.”

Alice in Wonderland at Claydon Estate featuring The Mad Hatter

Alice In Wonderland interacting with the audience at Claydon Estate