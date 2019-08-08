A Jimi Hendrix experience at Aylesbury vinyl night

The next Aylesbury Vinyl on Wednesdays night will celebrate the music of Jimi Hendrix.

Music journalist Kris Needs will be joined by Only Ones star John Perry and music producer Jay Burnett, and the trio will all recall their own personal brushes with the 60s guitar legend.

The flyer for the evening

Kris said: "Since we started Vinyl on Wednesdays, I've always looked forward to the night when we celebrate Jimi Hendrix. From watching his British TV debut on Ready Steady Go! in December 1966, I became his number one fan but was sadly too young at only 12 to see his famously-wild live show (that included his only Aylesbury appearance at the Borough Assembly Hall in March 1967).

"I still joined his fan club and started the huge Hendrix archive I treasure today, packed with bootlegs, rarities and memorabilia.

"Thankfully, Robin Pike organised one of his famous coach trips from outside the Grammar School to see what would be one of Jimi's last indoor UK concerts in February 1969. H was everything I could've hoped for - quite simply the best guitarist the world has ever seen, or ever will see. His virtuosity was effortlessly fluid and charisma like the proverbial brother from another planet."

And Kris explained the significance of waiting a little while to feature Jimi at the Vinyl on Wednesday evening. Previous themes have included David Bowie, The Ramones, Motorhead, Beastie Boys and Ronnie Lane's Slim Chance.

He said: "We've waited to feature Jimi until the 50th anniversary to the week that he played his incendiary version of 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the Woodstock festival - for many, the single act that defined the 60s as he recreated Vietnam's killing fields on a stage armed with just his white Fender Stratocaster, foot pedal and huge amps.

"In addition to playing Jimi records (including my favourite 'Machine Gun') in our highly-successful new slapping-'em-on format, we're honoured to be joined by a very special guest - John Perry, probably best known as guitarist in the Only Ones (of 'Another Girl, Another Planet' fame) but admired by me personally as the man who wrote the 331/3rd book about Electric Ladyland, Hendrix's epic masterpiece. John will be talking about that album, while sharing stories and memories of witnessing Jimi in concert. VOW regular Jay Burnett will also be recalling his time working at Jimi's Electric Lady studio in New York City. It promises to be another amazing night."

The event takes place on Wednesday, August 14 at 7.30pm at Aylesbury's Temple Street Wine Bar. Entry costs £3 on the door.