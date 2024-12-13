Stagecoach East Then and now: Bus ticket machine technology

A Buckinghamshire bus operator is continuing to celebrate 40 Year of serving communities in the region by showcasing the development of ticket-machine technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East has released a picture from its archive of a Setright ticket machine, which was once a well known feature of transport across the region. The portable Setright used a number of dials and a handle to crank out paper tickets to local people.

Whereas modern ticket machines are computer-enabled and can stores hundreds of routes across different depots; they dispense tickets at the press of a button. They constantly keep track of where the bus is so that customers can see this information on the Stagecoach App. They also accept smart and contactless cards for ease of payment, and ensure consistent pricing across the region. Messages can also be sent to Drivers through the ticket machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “As we celebrate 40 years of Stagecoach East/Cambus, it is important that we remember our heritage of such iconic items as the ticket machine, but also appreciate the modern technology which helps to get our loyal customers where they need to go as quicky and conveniently as possible.

David Boden

“A modern bus is a technological marvel - including our fleet of electric buses – and we are proud to bring our modern fleet and technology to the heart of this forward-looking and progressive region. Features like contactless payment are essential for new customers in the modern day.”