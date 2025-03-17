Domesday Barn on historic estate hidden in corner of Amersham listed for sale
Located on the historic Raans Farm estate, jump through the wardrobe and emerge into the Narnia of the English countryside, only a short broomstick ride to Amersham railway station.
Whilst a glimpse of the Hogwart’s Express may be a tall order, there is magic in the air. Walls propped up by ancient beams, each with their own legend to be discovered. Journey along a twisting tree lined street nestled against the Chiltern Way. Fly down the spiral staircase every morning and dance past cattle on your morning commute as you emerge back into reality.
The three bedroom Torquils Barn has been sympathetically restored and extended to balance the mystic and the modern. A nod to this delicate balance, the architect designed extension was a finalist in the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2014.
The Barn retains the best of open plan living with period charm. Magical, dramatic and oozing with character; exposed brickwork, historic beams and hardwood flooring throughout. The antithesis of modern cookie cutter homes. A chance to own a slice of Amersham history.