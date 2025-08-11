Chilton Music Festival 1993

I'm looking for people who attended the above festival and had photos taken holding a bird of prey. The bird of prey group was called "Just Owls".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original founders of the group were Debbie and John Bird. My name is Michael Vaughan and I'm the photographer and I still am a semi-professional photographer. Anyone who did have the photo taken on the day can get in touch with me by email: [email protected]

There was quite a few people who had photographs taken holding different birds of prey. However, the people didn't give us there name or addresses so we couldn't send them the photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I'm the photographer, I have been going through my files and have found quite a few of the photo's.. I don't use Facebook, and as i have photos of some children, I wouldn't like to post them on there. I do remember the virtual game team that was at the show, and also a couple of ladies who worked for the Daily mirror plus a police officer 127, that was on duty who had his photo taken.

Your World

Please get in touch by email, if you would like a copy of the photo(s) and I can send them either directly to your email address or by post, but please note you will need proof of who you are and all photos are free.