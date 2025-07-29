Work beings to move Buckinghamshire archives out of Aylesbury to new site

Work has begun to move Buckinghamshire Council’s archives from Aylesbury to High Wycombe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic records are currently housed in the basement of Buckinghamshire Council’s Walton Street tower block in Aylesbury.

They are being moved to Tesco’s Denmark Street superstore at the Eden Centre in Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that the work will be completed by spring 2026. The council said the new site would provide significantly better facilities for the historic documents.

Buckinghamshire Archives are moving to a new site.

As part of the process Tesco is downsizing into just the ground floor of the building it leases from the council, freeing up the first and second floors.

It will carry out a full refit of the ground floor store, reorientating it towards a new glazed frontage to Denmark Street.

Councillor John Chilver previously stated that the archives needed rehousing because the current arrangements were ‘inadequate and unsuitable’ and the council was ‘in danger’ of losing its National Archives accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the space above Tesco will be used for council offices, including space for 170 desks.

The building will house services currently based out of the council’s Queen Victoria Rd site in Wycombe and the closed King George V House offices in Amersham.

Councillor Peter Brazier, the cabinet member for culture and leisure, revealed that work had begun moving the documents at a meeting last week.

He said: “That work has started, and we are hoping to get the archives in there May 2026. So that is an ambitious piece of work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority currently keeps the county’s treasure trove of maps, photographs, electoral registers and other records in cramped storage space at its Walton Street offices in Aylesbury.

The strong rooms housing the archives have now reached capacity and the council could have lost its archiving licence.

The council said onsite public access to the archives will close from November 2025, to enable the service to carry out the preparation for the move.

It said: “The new site will provide significantly better facilities for the archives, customers and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the archives are closed for onsite access, they can still be seen for free through the council’s virtual search room, ask the archivist online, virtual classrooms for schools, and by email and phone.

The council’s archive catalogue contains over 250,000 entries detailing the history of Buckinghamshire, as well as 20,000 historic photographs of the county. The oldest document in the collection dates from 1155.