Were you one of the children pictured in Aylesbury celebrating the Queen's coronation 69 years ago?

Back on 2 June 1953, youngsters from Gainsborough Road gathered for a photo celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s ascension.

Rupert Anson, who provided the photo to the Herald, is pictured along with his future wife, but The Bucks Herald would love to know who else is in this photo.

Aylesbury in 1953

The youngsters pictured lived in Gainsborough Road, just off Churchill Avenue, opposite Stoke Mandeville Hospital and the adjacent area.