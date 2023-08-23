The town council is offering residents the chance to visit areas that are usually closed off

Aylesbury Town Council has announced a number of tour dates where residents can be guided around usually hidden parts of the Bucks town.

A series of Heritage Open Days will be held in Aylesbury, giving sightseers a chance to visit places that are normally closed to the public free of charge.

Free events have been organised by the town council between 8-17 September. Whilst all events are free some will need to be booked in advance.

Including tours of well-known Aylesbury venues

On Saturday 9 September people will be invited around the town mayor’s parlour and town hall chamber.

Also the current mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert, will be on hand between 2-4pm to chat with guests.

Also, the 1,700s Aylesbury Quakers cottages and the meeting house in old Aylesbury will be open. Guests who book their place on the tour will witness a garden which was previously used as a Quaker burial ground, near the centre of town.

Coming to Aylesbury next month

Residents are invited to join informative tours around Aylesbury town centre, The King’s Head pub and Tring Road Cemetery. An additional tour dedicated to Aylesbury’s famous music scene will be held as well by local experts David Stopps and Stephen Daglis.

They will be discussing Friars Aylesbury and its history hosting some of the world’s most famous artists such as David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac.

All tours are free to attend but places must be booked in advance by emailing or calling 01296 425678.

The Judges Lodgings tour returns for 2023 and offers a rare opportunity to look around this historic building. Places on the tour must be booked online here.

More information on free tours can be found on the dedicated Heritage Open Days website or on Facebook where there is an event dedicated to goings on in Aylesbury.