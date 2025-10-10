Throwback Friday: A trip down memory lane to Big Hand Mo's in Aylesbury in 1997

Big Hand Mo's in Aylesbury in April 1997. Photo: Bucks Herald archive

This week we are taking a trip down memory lane to 28 years ago and one of the most popular venues in the town, Big Hand Mo’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Hand Mo's pub – formerly The Hen and Chickens – was situated on the Oxford Road in Aylesbury.

Thanks to The Bucks Herald archive we can see Big Hand Mo’s here in all its glory back in April 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Hen and Chickens pub was demolished in 1965 and was replaced by the structure you see here.

Big Hand Mo's pub - formerly Hen and Chickens - back in April 1997. Photo: Bucks Herald archive

The pub was built in part of the Prebendal Gardens and on the site of Ludds Alley opening in May 1966.

It re-opened as a 'carvery' but evolved over the years into a bikers pub and then one used by the young, its main feature being a number of pool tables and arcade machines.

It was eventually re-modelled as a theme pub by Scottish and Newcastle and re-launched as Big Hand Mo's. The site underwent considerable grading during redevelopment in the 1960s. Geotechnical survey involving two boreholes and six test pits were carried out in October 2008 by Tweedie Evans Consulting Ltd, who recorded up to 0.6m of modern hardstanding overlying natural clays. Borehole 1 recorded brick fragments to a depth of 1.7m, interpreted as backfilling of a possible cellar or basement associated with earlier buildings on the site. Watching brief identified no archaeological features, but identified that parts of the site had previously been truncated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nowadays it is home to a block of flats called Morlands House.

Big Hand Mo’s fact file

Original pub:

The site was previously occupied by the Hen and Chickens pub, which was demolished in 1965.

1966 build:

A new building was constructed on the site in 1966 and opened as a carvery pub, still under the Hen and Chickens name.

Transformation:

The pub later became a haven for bikers before a redevelopment by Scottish and Newcastle turned it into a theme pub named Big Hand Mo's.

Decline and demolition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub eventually closed and was demolished after suffering an arson attack in 2003.

Modern development:

Today, apartment buildings, named Morlands House, stand on the site of the former pub.

Local landmark:

Even after the pub closed, the roundabout at the intersection was still known by locals as the "Hen and Chickens roundabout