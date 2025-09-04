'The Great Train Robbery' court case documents discovered in Buckinghamshire cellar

The forgotten collection lay hidden for years.

Documents relating to the original court case of ‘The Great Train Robbery’ have been found locked in a safe in the cellar of a house in Buckinghamshire where they were untouched and unseen for years.

Whilst sorting through her late husband's belongings, the seller, who lives less than 10 miles from the scene of the robbery, discovered the documents but didn’t recognise the significance until she showed them to auctioneer and antiques expert, Irita Marriott.

The collection, which dates from around the time of the original trial in 1964, includes correspondence, photographs, newspaper cuttings and hand drawn court room plans compiled by Colonel J. Owen-Jones, the Under Sheriff of Buckinghamshire at the time of ‘The Great Train Robbery’. Also included are letters from the Under Sheriff of Cheshire to the Under Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, asking for advice on how he dealt with court proceedings and how it could help for The Moors Murders trial, which was due to start in 1966.

In 2013 a collection of photos, newspaper clippings and posters put together by DC John Bailey, the first detective on the scene of the infamous robbery, were sold at auction for £13,000. Other documentation exists in the likes of the British Museum, but the papers in the Buckinghamshire collection have never been on the market before.

Documents relating to the high profile case.

The collection, consisting of four lots, will be sold through Irita Marriott Auctioneer and Valuers on the 10th & 11th September. The auction will be taking place at the Melbourne Assembly Rooms, Melbourne, Derbyshire as well as online.

View the full auction catalogue and register to bid by visiting www.iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk or call 01332 414848 for more information.