Spectacular two-day festival to revive Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild’s legendary house parties at Waddesdon Manor

Summer Fest at Waddesdon Manor. Credit: Waddesdon, A Rothschild House and Gardens, Adam Hollier

Inspired by an annual summer garden party known as The Baron’s Treat – a spectacular two-day festival is coming to Waddesdon Manor next month.

The festival will be one of performance, art, music, food and drink set against the magnificent backdrop of Waddesdon Manor to revive the Baron’s age-old tradition.

Inspired by Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild’s (1839-1898) annual summer garden party – known as The Baron’s Treat – this 2025 counterpart promises a feast of pop-up theatre and musical performances, culinary delights, wine tastings and family activities galore.

During the late 19th century, Baron Ferdinand hosted legendary ‘Saturday to Monday’ house parties at the Manor, which became synonymous with lavish entertaining. So much so, that Queen Victoria was tempted to visit in 1890. Now, this June, visitors can experience the opulence of Waddesdon as Ferdinand’s guests once did—roaming the beautiful, manicured gardens; exploring the Manor’s sumptuous interiors and treasure-filled rooms; and enjoying first-class entertainment.

The Baron's Treat in circa 1880. Credit: The National Trust, Waddesdon Manor.

Summer Fest will see the North Front of the house transformed with flowers and garlands, long tables for picnicking and spaces throughout the gardens for performances, creating the perfect setting for a weekend of culture, music and interactive theatre by top artists from across the UK. Among the weekend’s highlights will be Motionhouse’s internationally acclaimed show, WILD (on 21 and 22 June) making its debut at Waddesdon with an awe-inspiring fusion of circus and dance.

There’s also a chance to take the promenade position and show off your best box step as the Ragroof Tea Dance invites guests to delight in some old-world elegance and waltz their way through the weekend.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (22 June) Mr. Wilson’s Second Liners bring a rip-roaring mash-up of New Orleans jazz meets 90s club classics to this leafy corner of Buckinghamshire. Combining both the vibrant traditions of the Deep South and the spirit of Manchester’s legendary Hacienda scene, the vision is an anarchic extravaganza, bursting with colour and sound, rallying impromptu raves and rousing audiences young and old into a joyful frenzy.

Elsewhere in the grounds, expect to encounter a variety of other extraordinary performing artists and musicians, who will surprise and delight you in equal measure. Among the shows, look out for Bicycle Bistro, Kitchen Wonder Products, Toast, The Dragon and The Pop-Up Barn Dance. Highlights among the roaming acts include Highland Harvest, Lobster a la Cart, Cake Ladies, French Fancies and the splendidly named Gastro Goblins.

Food and drink lovers will also find plenty to savour. Come and meet local and artisan producers at the Artisan Market, treat yourself to delicious snacks and nibbles from a selection of the finest street food traders and enjoy a cheeky tipple (please drink responsibly!) with a refreshing glass of something at one of the pop-up bars. Waddesdon’s own wine bar will feature a carefully curated selection of Rothschild and specialist guest wines, beer lovers can enjoy brews from the Chiltern and Boobytrap breweries, and guests can enjoy the Italian favourite—an Aperol Spritz—from The Little Orange Van. Over at the Manor Terrace Bar, Waddesdon’s mixologists will be serving up the most refreshing Pimm’s No.1 alongside favourite cocktails, and, over in the atmospheric Wine Cellars, wine enthusiasts won’t want to miss informal tasting sessions guided by Waddesdon’s wine specialists. For an added touch of elegance over the weekend, guests can also enjoy a Garden Party themed afternoon tea in the Manor Restaurant.

For families, there’s a wealth of fun and creative experiences to keep everyone happy. Guests of all ages can unleash their inner Banksy and help street artist Scott Walker to create a huge new mural, children can decorate and plant their own flowerpots to take home, and visitors can also join the Junkyard Orchestra, playing upcycled musical flowers to create a mellifluous soundscape for all the other weekend activities.

Pippa Shirley, Director of Waddesdon says: “I’m so excited that Summer Fest, one of our most loved events, is making a very welcome return this year, for the first time since 2019. It’s one of those occasions when you see the Manor coming to life in a delightful and different way with the gardens full of activity, fun, colour and laughter and there are wonderful performances going on all around you. It’s rooted in the spirit of the Baron’s Treat, established by Baron Ferdinand in the 1880s and then continued by his sister Alice, and the generosity of the invitation to their local community to come and enjoy a splendid party with tea, dancing and a brass band. And it’s so much in the spirit too of what Waddesdon is now, a place with something for everyone. I just can’t wait to welcome visitors old and new to both the house and gardens to enjoy it all.”

Prices (including House admission): £29 Adult, £17 Child / £15 Adult, £10 Child (National Trust & Art Fund members).

For more information, visit www.waddesdon.org.uk/summer-fest and for regular updates follow Waddesdon Manor on your favourite social media channels.