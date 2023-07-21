Roald Dahl Museum acknowledges author's racism and announces diversity policy

The Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden has acknowledged the world-famous author’s antisemitic and racist comments.

In a statement released on the museum’s website, the popular literature condemned Dahl’s comments in the past.

It is seeking to further establish itself as an inclusive and diverse venue by acknowledging the author’s complicated past.

Roald Dahl pictured in 1971. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

The statement reads: “The Roald Dahl Museum condemns all racism directed at any group or individual. We fully support the apology made in 2020 by the Dahl family and Roald Dahl Story Company for Dahl’s antisemitic views about Jewish people. Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

"Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good.”

Included on the museum's post is the statement released by the writer’s family in 2020.

In the apology the Roald Dahl Story company said comments made by the author had caused “lasting and understandable hurt”.

The museum states it will not repeat the antisemitic remarks made by the author but will keep them recorded so visitor’s get a full picture of the highly-influential wordsmith’s life.

A plaque at the museum, which was recently added, states he was a ‘contradictory person’ who ‘could be kind and unkind.’

It also mentions the author’s commitment to raising money for not-for-profit organisations and humanitarian causes.

In the statement released this week the museum also revealed the work being undertaken at the charity to improve its inclusivity and diversity.

"We are working to be more welcoming to all who might wish to visit in person or online, by reflecting the visible diversity of our audiences in our marketing, by running accessible and inclusive recruitment campaigns for staff or trustee positions, by training our people to better understand and welcome everyone, equitably.

"Since 2021 we have engaged with several organisations within the Jewish community, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust, and the Antisemitism Policy Trust.”

Dahl’s most controversial comments were recorded in a 1983 interview with The New Statesman where he said: “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.

“Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

This marks the second time in 2023 that the late author behind The Twits and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has made headlines worldwide.

In February when The Telegraph uncovered plans by publisher, Puffin, to make amendments to the original Dahl books. This caused a social media storm with many people holding strong views on both sides as to whether the author’s work should be changed.

Among the descriptions that were going to be amended were the words “fat” and “ugly”.

