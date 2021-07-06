Remembering David Bowie's 1971 performance at the Friars Club in Aylesbury
The singer enjoys a unique relationship with Aylesbury.
Following the legendary singer's death in 2016, Aylesbury famously became the first place in the world to erect a statue of David Bowie
Aylesbury's long history with one of the most unique musical acts the world has seen, can be traced all the way back to this 1971 show.
Bowie was still a fresh-faced singer in his 20s looking to establish himself in the competitive world of entertainment, when he came to town touring his Space Oddity album.
He also chose the famous Aylesbury venue to deputise the not yet released, Hunky Dory, that night on 25 September 1971. The event was also the first time Bowie performed live with Mick Ronson, Woody Woodmansey and Trevor Bolder, backing the iconic frontman up.
Audio from Bowie's performance that night has been captured and re-uploaded to YouTube, Reviews.com believe it is the earliest recording of Bowie's music still in circulation.
Long time Friars promoter, David Stopps, told Live UK, it was this performance that truly inspired Bowie and co. to go professional and make music for a living.
Reports from the gig reference not only of Bowie's great performance, but the effect a recent Andy Warhol meeting had on his creativity.
Just a year, later Bowie would further establish his bond with the Bucks town, by debuting his Ziggy Stardust persona at Friars in 1972.
Without these two 70s gigs, Bowie may not have been subject to so many warm tributes in town five years ago, and a memorable name change campaign.